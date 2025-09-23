Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $389.2857.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

In other news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,038.67. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $662,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,858. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $425.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.30 and a 200-day moving average of $339.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cummins has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.