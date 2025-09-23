Kwmg LLC Has $8.39 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $322.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.93. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $323.14. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

