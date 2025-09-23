Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

