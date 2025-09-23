Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 274 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $474.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $623.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.35.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

