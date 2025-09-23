Financial Partners Group Inc Takes $331,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

