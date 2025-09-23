Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Trading Up 36.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) were up 36.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 351,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 998% from the average daily volume of 32,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Moon River Moly Stock Up 36.6%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$31.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.20.

Moon River Moly Company Profile

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

