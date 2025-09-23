Bay Capital Advisors LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

