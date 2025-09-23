Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC decreased its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 1.2% of Argentarii LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.