CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 2,605 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,339,000 after purchasing an additional 719,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after purchasing an additional 424,930 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.0%

SHW stock opened at $346.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

