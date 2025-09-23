Unified Investment Management Acquires Shares of 10,345 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. $CIK

Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIK. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 130.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 209,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 118,247 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

CIK stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

