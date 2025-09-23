Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW Holdings Cut by Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,522.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 256.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

