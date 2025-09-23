Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2025

Kingfisher (LON:KGFGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 15.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 286.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 227.20 and a one year high of GBX 330.43. The company has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,889.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 to GBX 280 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 312 to GBX 306 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 287.75.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,900 stores, supported by a team of c.76,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

