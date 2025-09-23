Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2,648.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $280,226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,024.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $78,759,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,653,000 after purchasing an additional 143,646 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE AVB opened at $193.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.21. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.42.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

