Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Takes $7.86 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 322,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.4% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

