Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.6% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 219,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $264.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.26. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

