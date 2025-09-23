Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 25.0%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

