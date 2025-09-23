Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Invests $2.83 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 861.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 95,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 85,427 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,784 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

