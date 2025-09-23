LVZ Inc. Buys 3,007 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,303,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,000,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,362,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,464,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,296,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

