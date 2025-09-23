Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $419.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

