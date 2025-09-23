Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Takes $692,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investor Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $45.02.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

