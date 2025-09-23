LVZ Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

LVZ Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

