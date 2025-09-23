Unified Investment Management Buys 235 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

Unified Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Unified Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.69, a P/E/G ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.06 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $2,249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,298.54. This represents a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 45,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $3,894,949.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 117,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,977,920.58. The trade was a 28.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,087 shares of company stock valued at $56,286,479 in the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

