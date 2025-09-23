3,238 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Acquired by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after buying an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,892,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after buying an additional 681,364 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 942,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after buying an additional 551,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,246,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.30. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $120.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3485 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

