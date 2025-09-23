6,755 Shares in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF $TFLR Acquired by Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,421,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 1,454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 2,809.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLR opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29.

About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

