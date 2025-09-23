Unified Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Unified Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of Unified Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 58.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,207.26. This trade represents a 45.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,618,042.36. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,696,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

