Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Sells 344 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

AMLP stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

