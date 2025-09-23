LVZ Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after buying an additional 165,623 shares during the period. High Probability Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 414,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,502,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after buying an additional 64,192 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,018,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

