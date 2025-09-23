Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 53,092 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 53,092 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,315 shares of company stock valued at $689,431 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Argus started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

DXCM stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

