Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 438 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF $CNYA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI China A ETF worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 63,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China A ETF Price Performance

BATS CNYA opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.33. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $37.95.

About iShares MSCI China A ETF

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.