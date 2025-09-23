LVZ Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.