MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,045,000 after acquiring an additional 350,796 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 302,684 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $480.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.32 and a 200 day moving average of $459.12. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

