Analyzing CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) & BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP)

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) and BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CMB.TECH and BW LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMB.TECH 0 0 0 0 0.00 BW LPG 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMB.TECH and BW LPG”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMB.TECH $940.25 million 1.92 $870.83 million $1.24 7.48 BW LPG $3.56 billion 0.56 $354.30 million $1.54 9.85

CMB.TECH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BW LPG. CMB.TECH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BW LPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CMB.TECH and BW LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMB.TECH 22.69% 6.02% 1.86% BW LPG 6.09% 11.70% 6.88%

Summary

BW LPG beats CMB.TECH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMB.TECH

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

