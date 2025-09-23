Family Investment Center Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

