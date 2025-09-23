Head to Head Analysis: Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP) versus Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Swiftmerge Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A -11.71% -0.23%

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, indicating that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swiftmerge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 31.03 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -24.38 Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A N/A $3.42 million ($0.02) -213.50

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Swiftmerge Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Swiftmerge Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy. Swiftmerge Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Swiftmerge Acquisition beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

