LVZ Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June $XJUN

LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $537,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of XJUN opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $41.44.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

