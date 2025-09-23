Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Position Boosted by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 67,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, KMT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,213,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

