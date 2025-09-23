Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 28,544 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,544 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $63,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,327,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,090,000 after acquiring an additional 89,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.86%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

