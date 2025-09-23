Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.120-5.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHC. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $126.12 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 5,474.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.