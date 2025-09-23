Pictet North America Advisors SA Invests $300,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.