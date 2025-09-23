Head to Head Contrast: Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) & Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch 10.61% 40.02% 15.80% Kering N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and Kering”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch $4.95 billion 0.83 $566.22 million $10.57 8.30 Kering $18.61 billion 2.08 $1.23 billion N/A N/A

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than Abercrombie & Fitch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Abercrombie & Fitch and Kering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch 0 3 6 0 2.67 Kering 2 3 1 2 2.38

Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus price target of $115.78, indicating a potential upside of 31.92%. Given Abercrombie & Fitch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Abercrombie & Fitch is more favorable than Kering.

Risk & Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kering has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats Kering on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The APAC segment includes operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

About Kering

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, Kering Beauté, and Kering Eyewear brands. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

