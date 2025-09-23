LVZ Inc. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

LVZ Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,404 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $67.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

