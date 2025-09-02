Verint Systems (VRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $200.4280 million for the quarter. Verint Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-2.930 EPS.Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.61 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRNT opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 42,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Verint Systems by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

