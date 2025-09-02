First Manhattan CO. LLC. Buys 49,171 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.08% of Kyndryl worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Kyndryl by 12.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Kyndryl by 5.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Kyndryl by 35.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%.The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

