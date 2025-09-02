Head to Head Comparison: HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) vs. Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nokia and HTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia 1 0 4 0 2.60 HTC 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nokia presently has a consensus price target of $5.78, indicating a potential upside of 34.46%. Given Nokia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nokia is more favorable than HTC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

5.3% of Nokia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nokia and HTC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia $20.80 billion 1.11 $1.38 billion $0.20 21.48 HTC $95.93 million N/A -$106.31 million ($0.12) -10.19

Nokia has higher revenue and earnings than HTC. HTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nokia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia and HTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia 5.30% 8.36% 4.49% HTC 48.73% 6.63% 3.32%

Summary

Nokia beats HTC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission. It serves its products and services to communications service providers, webscales and hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. The company also offers mobile technology products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, network management solutions, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services. In addition, it offers cloud and network services, including core network solutions, such as voice and packet core; business applications, such as security, automation, and monetization; cloud and cognitive services; and enterprise solutions, including private wireless and industrial automation. Further, the company licenses intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About HTC

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

