Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,468.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after buying an additional 313,266 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,938,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SDY opened at $141.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.