Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Holdings Trimmed by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $440,755.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,149.58. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $328,760.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,171.94. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,692 shares of company stock worth $5,393,386. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $140.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.83. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

