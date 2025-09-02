Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,823 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 141.4% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 165.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.96.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

