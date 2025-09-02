Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 61.5% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,115,000 after acquiring an additional 295,738 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 920.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 234,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after buying an additional 211,134 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,545,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 101.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 374,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after buying an additional 188,477 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 31,455.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after buying an additional 182,756 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $199.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.34.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.