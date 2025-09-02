XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) vs. Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Critical Survey

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) and Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XWELL and Solventum”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $33.90 million 0.19 -$16.85 million ($4.10) -0.27 Solventum $8.25 billion 1.54 $478.00 million $2.16 33.86

Volatility and Risk

Solventum has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solventum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

XWELL has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solventum has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XWELL and Solventum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 0 0 0.00 Solventum 1 6 4 0 2.27

Solventum has a consensus price target of $85.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Solventum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solventum is more favorable than XWELL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of XWELL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Solventum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and Solventum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -63.18% -265.41% -72.67% Solventum 4.52% 29.93% 6.65%

Summary

Solventum beats XWELL on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment offers diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public but has transitioned to the CDC's bio-surveillance program; and provides marketing support through HyperPointe business to various health and health-related channels. The Napple Wax Center segment offers skincare and cometic products, as well as face and body waxing services. The Treat segment provides access to wellness services for travelers at on-site centers, consisting of self-guided yoga, meditation, and low impact weight exercises programs. The company offers its services through stores, kiosks, and online. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL, Inc. in October 2022. XWELL, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes. The Dental Solutions segment provides a comprehensive suite of dental and orthodontic products including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents. The Health Information Systems provides software solutions including computer-assisted, physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech, recognition, and data visualization platforms. The Purification and Filtration segment provides purification and filtration technologies including filters, purifiers, cartridges, and membranes. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

