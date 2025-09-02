Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,594 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

